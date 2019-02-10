More Sports / Judo

Japan claims four gold medals on first day of Paris Grand Slam

Kyodo

PARIS - Reigning world champion judoka Naohisa Takato led Japan’s haul of four gold medals on Saturday, the first day of the Paris Grand Slam in the French capital.

Takato picked up his fourth win at the prestigious event after defeating former world champion Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan in the men’s 60-kilogram division. The 25-year-old countered a last-ditch effort from Smetov with 13 seconds left in the final for a waza-ari and a record ninth Grand Slam title.

“The world level (of competition) in the 60-kg division is fairly low, so it’s typical for me to win. I stayed calm and was able to find my opponent’s weak spot,” Takato said. “I think I can start a winning streak from here out going into 2019 and 2020.”

In the men’s 73-kg weight class, former world champion Soichi Hashimoto also took gold at AccorHotels Arena after throwing Mongolia’s Tsendochir Tsogtbaatar right-sided seoi-otoshi for ippon. He earned his first individual win on the IJF World Judo Tour since 2017.

On the women’s side, Rio de Janeiro Olympic bronze medalist Ami Kondo earned her first win in Paris and sixth Grand Slam title by beating 48-kg opponent Distria Krasniqi of Kosovo with an inner leg reap for ippon.

“I had put my whole heart into gradually getting a gold medal. (The time I couldn’t win) was incredibly difficult,” said Kondo, who is one step closer toward selection for the Aug. 25-Sept. 1 world championships in Tokyo. “I’ve seen the bottom, so now I want to go up.”

Ai Shishime rounded out Japan’s gold medal winners with a victory in the women’s 52-kg division against compatriot Natsumi Tsunoda, who settled for silver after earning a third shido penalty for passivity.

Among other results at the first Grand Slam of the year, Japan’s Momo Tamaoki and Nami Nabekura took respective bronzes in the women’s 57-kg and 63-kg divisions.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Yukiya Sato (left), Daiki Ito (second from left), Junshiro Kobayashi (second from right) and Ryoyu Kobayashi pose on the podium after taking third place at a ski jumping World Cup team event in Lahti, Finland, on Saturday.
Ryoyu Kobayashi lifts Japan to third at World Cup team event
Overall leader and breakout talent Ryoyu Kobayashi helped Japan's men reach their first World Cup team podium of the season on Sunday. Kobayashi's final 125-meter jump lifted Japan over ...
AIBA chief Gafur Rakhimov speaks to the media in Moscow in November 2018.
Boxing faces breakaway threat ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Amateur boxing faces a breakaway threat ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after its international federation elected a president accused of ties to organized crime. The federation, kno...
Japan's Nao Hibino hits a return to Spain's Georgina Garcia-Perez in a singles match in the Fed Cup World Group II tie on Saturday in Kitakyushu.
Japan, Spain split singles on first day of Fed Cup World Group II tie
Japan came within one point of taking a 2-0 lead against Spain, but Misaki Doi was unable to hang on for victory as the two sides split Saturday's singles in their Fed Cup World Group II tie.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Naohisa Takato squares off with Kazakhstan's Yeldos Smetov in the men's 60-kg final of the Paris Grand Slam judo event in Paris. Takado won to claim one of Japan's four gold medals on Saturday. | KYODO