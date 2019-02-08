Soccer

Liverpool reveals record profit of £162 million

AP

LONDON - Liverpool has reported pre-tax profit rising to a record £125 million ($162 million), fueled by last season’s run to the Champions League final.

Turnover rose by £90 million to £455 million in the year ending May 31, 2018, according to extracts of the annual accounts published by Liverpool on Friday. Pre-tax profit the previous year was £40 million.

While Liverpool generated £137 million from transfers, mostly Philippe Coutinho’s January sale to Barcelona, more than £190 million was invested in new players.

Liverpool is reaping the rewards, sitting second in the Premier League in its bid for a first English title since 1990. Juergen Klopp’s team lost the Champions League final last May to Real Madrid.

Liverpool’s principal owner is John Henry through the Fenway Sports Group, which has the MLB’s Boston Red Sox in its investments.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

People embrace in front of Flamengo's training center after Friday's deadly fire in Rio de Janeiro.
Fire at Flamengo training center in Rio kills 10
A fire at the training center of soccer club Flamengo killed 10 people and injured at least three others on Friday, firefighters said. The fire broke out at Ninho do Urubu, a state-of-the...
Manchester United's Phil Jones (right) is seen in action against Tottenham on Jan. 13 at Wembley Stadium.
Phil Jones signs new contract with Manchester United through 2023
Phil Jones has become the latest Manchester United player to be rewarded with a new contract, signing a deal which will keep him at the club until at least 2023, the club announced on Friday. Jo...
A stretcher carrying the body of soccer player Emiliano Sala is loaded into a van in Portland, England, on Thursday after being recovered from the wreckage of a plane carrying him and a pilot to Cardiff, Wales, that crashed in the English Channel last month.
Emiliano Sala's body recovered from plane wreckage
More than two weeks after the plane carrying Emiliano Sala to a new career in the English Premier League crashed into the sea, police confirmed Thursday that the body recovered from the wreckage...

,