Liverpool reveals record profit of £162 million

Liverpool has reported pre-tax profit rising to a record £125 million ($162 million), fueled by last season’s run to the Champions League final.

Turnover rose by £90 million to £455 million in the year ending May 31, 2018, according to extracts of the annual accounts published by Liverpool on Friday. Pre-tax profit the previous year was £40 million.

While Liverpool generated £137 million from transfers, mostly Philippe Coutinho’s January sale to Barcelona, more than £190 million was invested in new players.

Liverpool is reaping the rewards, sitting second in the Premier League in its bid for a first English title since 1990. Juergen Klopp’s team lost the Champions League final last May to Real Madrid.

Liverpool’s principal owner is John Henry through the Fenway Sports Group, which has the MLB’s Boston Red Sox in its investments.