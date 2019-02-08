People embrace in front of Flamengo's training center after Friday's deadly fire in Rio de Janeiro. | REUTERS

Fire at Flamengo training center in Rio kills 10

Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO - A fire at the training center of soccer club Flamengo killed 10 people and injured at least three others on Friday, firefighters said.

The fire broke out at Ninho do Urubu, a state-of-the-art training center that was expanded and opened only two months ago.

It was not known if any players were hurt in the blaze, although the club has accommodation for teenage players at the ground.

“The kids from the Flamengo youth team were sleeping there at the time,” firefighter Douglas Henaut told Globo News.

The fire followed days of heavy rains that hit the city and killed at least six people.

The alma mater of players such as Zico, Junior and Leonardo, Flamengo is one of the best-supported clubs in Brazil and is well-known around the world.

