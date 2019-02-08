Phil Mickelson hits his approach shot from the second fairway of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Thursday in Pebble Beach, California. | AP

More Sports / Golf

Phil Mickelson hits every fairway for first time in 21 years

Reuters

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - Phil Mickelson on Thursday did something he had not managed in more than two decades when he hit every fairway in the first round at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The unusually accurate driving helped the five-time major champion to a six-under-par 65 at Monterey Peninsula, one of three courses used at the event.

Mickelson trailed American leaders Brian Gay and Scott Langley, who also played at Monterey, by one stroke.

“I think history was made as far as my career. I don’t think I’ve ever done that before, certainly not in competition, so that was a bit milestone for me,” said Mickelson, who could be excused for his fading memory.

The last time he hit every fairway in a PGA Tour event was at Torrey Pines back in 1998, according to the Tour.

It was not just Mickelson’s driver that was working.

“I putted very well, too,” said the lefthander.

“My speed was off. I ran a number of putts by but I made a lot of them coming back and made a lot of short ones.

“I was even through five holes and then I made a nice little run. This was a day we had great weather, courses were very ‘scoreable’, so you needed to take advantage of that.”

Pebble Beach is a happy hunting ground for the 48-year-old, who has won the event four times.

Most of the good scores came at Monterey Peninsula, which yielded a lower average than Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill.

South Korean Kim Si-woo had the best score at Pebble, a 66, while American Cody Gribble was best at Spyglass, also 66.

Everyone in the field plays each of the three courses, before the cut is made for the final round at Pebble.

Most of the big names on Thursday were at Monterey, where Australian Jason Day matched Mickelson’s 65, while Americans Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth fired 66.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kaori Matsumoto speaks at a news conference on Thursday.
Retired Olympic champ Kaori Matsumoto to pursue dream of opening ice cream shop
Two-time Olympic medalist Kaori Matsumoto said Thursday she has put her judo days behind her and is looking forward to kick-starting a new career at an ice cream shop. Matsumoto, who sai...
Italy's Dominik Paris continued his fine season with a victory in the super-G at the world championships in Are, Sweden, on Wednesday.
Dominik Paris victorious in super-G at worlds
Dominik Paris crowned what was already a stellar season by winning the super-G at the world championships on Wednesday. Despite a few wild turns on the lower section of a technical cours...
Wild center Mikko Koivu is in his 14th season with the team.
Wild captain Mikko Koivu to miss rest of season due to knee injury
Minnesota Wild captain Mikko Koivu will miss the rest of the season after tearing a ligament and cartilage in his right knee in an on-ice collision, a major setback for a team with a tenuous hol...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Phil Mickelson hits his approach shot from the second fairway of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Thursday in Pebble Beach, California. | AP

,