Former NFL quarterback Vince Young was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Monday in Missouri City, Texas. | FORT BEND COUNTY SHERIFF?S OFFICE / VIA AP

More Sports / Football

Former quarterback Vince Young arrested on drunken-driving charge

AP

RICHMOND, TEXAS - Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young is free on bond after he was arrested on a drunken driving charge.

In a statement, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the former Texas Longhorns star was arrested about 4:30 a.m. Monday in the Missouri City area of suburban Houston. The six-year NFL veteran, who lists a Missouri City address as his residence, was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and released after posting a $500 cash bond.

Sheriff’s spokesman Bob Hanel told the Houston Chronicle that “the deputy noticed slurred speech and a strong smell of alcoholic beverage.” He also said Young “flunked every sobriety test they gave to him.”

Young served 18 months’ probation after pleading no contest in January 2017 to driving drunk in Austin.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Masato Uchida (left) and Tsutomu Inoue
Police won't seek indictment of ex-Nihon University coaches over dirty tackle
Police have decided not seek an indictment against former coaches of Nihon University's American football team over accusations that they instructed a player to commit a dangerous tackle on an o...
Lindsey Vonn competes in the women's super-G at the Alpine Ski World Championships on Tuesday in Are, Sweden.
Lindsey Vonn crashes in super-G at world championships
American Lindsey Vonn crashed heavily in the super-G at the Alpine Ski World Championships on Tuesday in what was the penultimate race of her glittering career. She appeared to lose cont...
Selina Joerg of Germany competes in the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom event at the world championships on Monday in Park City, Utah.
Selina Joerg, Dmitry Loginov nab gold in parallel giant slalom at worlds
Selina Joerg of Germany captured gold by beating Russia's Natalia Soboleva in the final of the women's parallel giant slalom at the freestyle ski and snowboard world championships. Joerg...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former NFL quarterback Vince Young was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Monday in Missouri City, Texas. | FORT BEND COUNTY SHERIFF?S OFFICE / VIA AP