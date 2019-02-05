Lindsey Vonn competes in the women's super-G at the Alpine Ski World Championships on Tuesday in Are, Sweden. | REUTERS

Lindsey Vonn crashes in super-G at world championships

Reuters

ARE, SWEDEN - American Lindsey Vonn crashed heavily in the super-G at the Alpine Ski World Championships on Tuesday in what was the penultimate race of her glittering career.

She appeared to lose control coming off a jump early in her run and careered into the safety netting at high speed. The crowd and her fellow racers looked on in alarm, but after several minutes the 34-year-old was back on her feet.

The former Olympic downhill champion then skied gently down to the end of the course, where she received warm applause.

Several other racers had struggled to maintain their line on the technical descent, but Vonn was the only one to crash.

Vonn announced before the start of the championships that she would be ending her career once it is over.

The two-time world champion is scheduled to race in the downhill later in the championships.

