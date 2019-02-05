Selina Joerg of Germany competes in the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom event at the world championships on Monday in Park City, Utah. | AP

More Sports / Winter Sports

Selina Joerg, Dmitry Loginov nab gold in parallel giant slalom at worlds

AP

PARK CITY, UTAH - Selina Joerg of Germany captured gold by beating Russia’s Natalia Soboleva in the final of the women’s parallel giant slalom at the freestyle ski and snowboard world championships.

Joerg took the victory Monday with Olympic gold medalist Ester Ledecka missing from the competition. The Czech Republic skier/snowboarder decided to compete in the Alpine skiing world championships this week in Are, Sweden. At the Pyeongchang Games last February, Ledecka followed her super-G win in ski racing by taking gold in the parallel GS in snowboarding.

Dmitry Loginov of Russia won the men’s race at worlds over Slovenia’s Tim Mastnak.

The event consists of two competitors racing side-by-side down the course for two runs. The loser of the first round starts with a time delay as the competitors switch sides. The best combined time wins.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart makes a save against Vancouver in the first period on Monday night.
Hart sparks Flyers to eighth straight victory
Carter Hart's incredible stop saved the game and the Flyers' winning streak. Hart turned away 41 shots — including a stellar right arm save late in the third period — Sean Co...
Image Not Available
Patriots to celebrate sixth Super Bowl win with Boston parade
The New England Patriots are being feted in Boston after defeating the Los Angeles Rams to claim their sixth Super Bowl title. The parade kicks off Tuesday morning at the Hynes Conventio...
Finnish ski jumper Matti Nykanen is pictured after a training session in February 1988 at the Calgary Winter Olympics. Nykanen died on Sunday at age 55.
Ski jumping legend Matti Nykanen dies at 55
Matti Nykanen, the four-time Olympic ski jumping champion whose personal life was affected by alcohol problems, has died. He was 55. Nykanen, who also won seven World Championship gold m...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Selina Joerg of Germany competes in the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom event at the world championships on Monday in Park City, Utah. | AP

, ,