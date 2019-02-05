Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart makes a save against Vancouver in the first period on Monday night. | ERIC HARTLINE / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Hart sparks Flyers to eighth straight victory

AP

PHILADELPHIA - Carter Hart’s incredible stop saved the game and the Flyers’ winning streak.

Hart turned away 41 shots — including a stellar right arm save late in the third period — Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek scored, and Philadelphia beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Monday night for its eighth straight victory.

The Flyers pulled within five points of a playoff spot after having the NHL’s worst record on Jan. 9 — they were 14 points out of a postseason berth during the All-Star break just over a week ago. Philadelphia also became the first NHL expansion club to reach 2,000 victories

Hart, Philadelphia’s 20-year-old rookie, won his seventh straight start with another solid game. His best stop came with 5 ½ minutes left when he dived with his right arm to block Nikolay Goldobin from a sharp angle on a power play, drawing “CAR-TER! CAR-TER!” chants from the crowd.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than that save,” Flyers interim coach Scott Gordon said. “It’s one of those plays that you’re watching it happen and feeling it’s going in the net. And the next thing you know, everyone on the bench was like, ‘Wow!’ “

Vancouver’s Elias Petterson took a slap shot from the right circle that caromed off teammate Bo Horvat’s skate in front and to a wide-open Goldobin at the side of the net. Hart tracked the puck and lunged to his right with his whole body.

“I just kind of saw the play bounce out to that guy on the side, just dove across and hoped it would hit me and it did,” Hart said.

Kings 4, Rangers 3 (OT)

In New York, Tyler Toffoli scored 25 seconds into overtime and Los Angeles rallied to beat the Rangers.

Toffoli’s ninth goal of the season came moments after New York’s Mika Zibanejad rang the puck off the post behind Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick. Toffoli was mobbed by his teammates as Rangers netminder Henrik Lundqvist skated away in disgust.

Maple Leafs 6, Ducks 1

In Toronto, Andreas Johnsson had two goals and two assists, Jake Muzzin added a goal and two assists and the Leafs routed Anaheim.

Stars 5, Coyotes 4

In Dallas, Tyler Seguin scored a tiebreaking goal with 7:32 to play, and the Stars scored four goals in a wild third period on the way to win over Arizona.

Roope Hintz, John Klingberg, Radek Faksa and Mattias Janmark also scored for Dallas.

