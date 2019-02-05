More Sports / Football

Patriots to celebrate sixth Super Bowl win with Boston parade

AP

BOSTON - The New England Patriots are being feted in Boston after defeating the Los Angeles Rams to claim their sixth Super Bowl title.

The parade kicks off Tuesday morning at the Hynes Convention Center. It will rumble roughly 3 km past the Boston Common and other landmarks before ending at City Hall.

As is tradition, the team will ride on World War II-era amphibious vehicles. But there won’t be a post-parade rally where Tom Brady and other players speak as in previous years.

Officials still anticipate more than a million attendees. Weather is expected to be unseasonably warm with temperatures above 10 C.

Mayor Marty Walsh warns fans not to throw anything at the team. Errant beer cans marred the Red Sox championship parade last year.

