Finnish ski jumper Matti Nykanen is pictured after a training session in February 1988 at the Calgary Winter Olympics. Nykanen died on Sunday at age 55. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports / Winter Sports

Ski jumping legend Matti Nykanen dies at 55

AP

HELSINKI - Matti Nykanen, the four-time Olympic ski jumping champion whose personal life was affected by alcohol problems, has died. He was 55.

Nykanen, who also won seven World Championship gold medals, died Sunday, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Nykanen became an icon of sport in Finland. He was 18 when he won his first competition in the storied Four Hills tournament, yet with boyish looks seemed even younger.

He won the gold medal in the large hill event at the 1984 Sarajevo Olympics and took all three gold medals four years later in Calgary, winning the normal hill and large hill as well as the team competitions.

“He is a legend of his sport,” International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said in a statement on Monday. “Our thoughts are with his family and his friends.”

Nykanen retired in 1991 after winning a then-record 46 individual World Cup events.

“Nykanen has been one of our great ambassadors for the sport of skiing in general, with all the medals and cups he won,” FIS President Gian Franco Kasper said at the Alpine skiing world championships in Are, Sweden.

Nykanen’s success on skis was balanced by a troubled personal life.

He was twice sentenced to prison sentences for violent behavior, including a stabbing incident in 2004 and an aggravated assault on his wife in 2009. He also began a career as a singer after his retirement.

Several biographies have been written about Nykanen, and Finnish filmmakers produced a movie, “Matti: Hell is For Heroes,” that drew record audiences after its release in 2006.

“A legend in so many ways,” a former prime minister of Finland, Alexander Stubb, wrote on Twitter . “He will always have a special place in the hearts of winter sports fans around the world.”

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart makes a save against Vancouver in the first period on Monday night.
Hart sparks Flyers to eighth straight victory
Carter Hart's incredible stop saved the game and the Flyers' winning streak. Hart turned away 41 shots — including a stellar right arm save late in the third period — Sean Co...
Image Not Available
Patriots to celebrate sixth Super Bowl win with Boston parade
The New England Patriots are being feted in Boston after defeating the Los Angeles Rams to claim their sixth Super Bowl title. The parade kicks off Tuesday morning at the Hynes Conventio...
Former New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores speaks at a news conference on Monday after being introduced as the new head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
Flores leaves Super Bowl champs for Dolphins
When Brian Flores was asked how he celebrated winning the Super Bowl, he paused for several seconds and laughed. "I kissed my wife on the field," Flores said. Then it was on to t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Finnish ski jumper Matti Nykanen is pictured after a training session in February 1988 at the Calgary Winter Olympics. Nykanen died on Sunday at age 55. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,