U.S. President Donald Trump points to a supporter as he leaves a rally in Biloxi, Mississppi, on Nov. 26, 2018. During an interview aired on Sunday, Trump said he wouldn't steer his son toward playing football. | AP

More Sports / Football

Donald Trump says he wouldn't steer son toward football

AP

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - President Donald Trump says he wouldn’t steer son Barron toward football, saying it’s “a dangerous sport,” but also wouldn’t stand in the way if the soccer-playing 12-year-old wanted to put on pads.

The NFL fan told CBS’ “Face the Nation” in an interview taped before the Super Bowl that football is “really tough.”

He says equipment, including helmets, has improved “but it hasn’t solved the problem.”

Trump thinks the NFL “is a great product.” But as for Barron playing, the president calls it a “very tough question.”

“If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn’t.”

The president says many people, “including me, thought soccer would probably never make it in this country, but it really is moving forward rapidly.”

Trump has, in the past, bemoaned that football games have become less violent. The NFL and college football have increased penalties and enforcement for illegal hits to the head and for hitting defenseless players.

“They’re ruining the game,” he said during a rally in Alabama in September 2017.

He said players were being thrown out for aggressive tackles, and it’s “not the same game.”

President Barack Obama, the father of two daughters, said in a 2013 interview with the New Republic that he would “have to think long and hard” before letting a son, if he had one, play football because of the risk of head injuries.

Obama also said football may need to change to prevent injuries.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Rams' high-powered offense hits snag in Super Bowl
Jared Goff trudged to the Los Angeles Rams' bench, his face betraying confusion and despair while the Patriots celebrated their interception behind him. Sean McVay left the sideline and ...
Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower sacks Rams quarterback Jared Goff during the second half of Super Bowl LIII on Sunday in Atlanta.
Patriots top Rams in defensive battle to win Super Bowl
That super shootout everyone expected turned into a defensive standoff. The New England Patriots showed they can win that type of championship game, too. So after Tom Brady led one classi...
Kohei Futaoka displays his trophy after finishing fourth at the Beppu-Oita Marathon with a time of 2:09:15, qualifying for September's Marathon Grand Championship as the race's top Japanese runner.
Three Japanese marathoners book tickets for 2020 Olympic trials
Unheralded Kohei Futaoka, along with two other Japanese men, earned berths for the Marathon Grand Championship, Japan's new 2020 Olympic trials event, after meeting the qualifying standards at S...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump points to a supporter as he leaves a rally in Biloxi, Mississppi, on Nov. 26, 2018. During an interview aired on Sunday, Trump said he wouldn't steer his son toward playing football. | AP

, , , ,