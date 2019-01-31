Larry Nassar | AP

Report blasts Michigan State's handling of sex cases

A U.S. Department of Education report says Michigan State University’s failure to detect and stop sexual assaults by now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar indicates a lack of institutional control.

The report also accuses the East Lansing school of being out of compliance in areas under the Clery Act, which requires universities participating in student aid programs under Title IV to provide the campus community with information about public safety issues.

Hundreds of girls and women said Nassar sexually molested them while working for Michigan State and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics. Eleven who told university or campus security officials about the assaults are listed in the report.

The report also says no warnings were issued about 21 burglaries and other crimes from 2011 to 2016.

School spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said Wednesday that Michigan State is working on a formal response to federal officials.

