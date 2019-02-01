Soccer

LIVEBLOG: Japan vs Qatar

Welcome to our liveblog, following the action of the Asian Cup final where Japan is facing Qatar.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

People hold up banners at a rally in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, supporting Bahraini refugee player Hakeem al-Araibi who was detained by Thai immigration authorities in late November after arriving in Bangkok from Australia for a vacation with his wife.
Request made in Thai court to send detained soccer player to Bahrain
Thai prosecutors submitted a request in court Friday for Thailand to extradite to Bahrain a detained soccer player who has refugee status in Australia. Hakeem al-Araibi, a former player ...
Newcastle signing Miguel Almiron scored 13 goals in 37 appearances last season for MLS Cup winner Atlanta United. His $26 million fee is the highest paid in the English Premier League club's 126-year history.
Newcastle breaks bank as transfer window closes
The January transfer window shut in Europe's leading leagues at 11 p.m. GMT on Thursday, with Newcastle United's signing of Miguel Almiron the biggest deal to go through on a deadline day almost...
Dortmund's Shinji Kagawa (right) contends for the ball with Union Berlin's Manuel Schmiedebach at Signal Iduna Park on Oct. 31. Kagawa joined Turkish club Besiktas on loan for the remainder of the season on Thursday, the final day of the European transfer window.
Shinji Kagawa leaves Dortmund for Besiktas loan
Borussia Dortmund's Japan international Shinji Kagawa has turned down German first-division rival Hannover and instead joined Turkish side Besiktas on loan. Dortmund says Kagawa requeste...

PHOTOS

The Japan national team poses for a group picture before the 2019 Asian Cup semifinal match against Iran at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 28. | AFP-JIJI

