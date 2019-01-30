More Sports / Football

Maroon 5 skips Super Bowl LIII news conference

AP

ATLANTA - Maroon 5 has canceled its news conference to discuss the band’s Super Bowl halftime performance, choosing to not meet with reporters as most acts have done.

Maroon 5, with frontman Adam Levine, will be joined by Outkast member Big Boi and Houston rapper Travis Scott at halftime of the game.

While Maroon 5 did not give a reason for its decision, it comes as some entertainers have said social injustice needs to be addressed during the Super Bowl.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick helped start a wave of protests by kneeling during the national anthem.

