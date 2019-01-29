FC Tokyo expresses interest in acquiring Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben

FC Tokyo is looking into the possible acquisition of Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben this summer, sources said Tuesday.

“I can’t say that he’s on the table yet, but we’re gathering information. There won’t be any clubs that aren’t interested,” an FC Tokyo club executive said.

The 35-year-old former Dutch international announced in December he intends to leave Bayern Munich after 10 years with the German first-division side when the Bundesliga season concludes this summer.

Robben had stints at Groningen, PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea and Real Madrid before signing with Bayern Munich in 2009.

He had 96 caps and 37 goals for the Netherlands before retiring from international duties in 2017, and helped his country to a runner-up finish at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.