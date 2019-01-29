Warriors whip Pacers, extend winning streak to 11

Stephen Curry’s first-half shooting clinic was virtually flawless.

His championship teammates pitched in, too.

Curry scored 23 of his 26 points in the first half Monday and Golden State ran away with a 132-100 rout at Indiana for its league-leading 11th consecutive victory. The two-time defending champions still aren’t satisfied.

“I feel like we can,” Curry said when asked if the Warriors can get even better. “We’re not playing perfect basketball, by any stretch, but we’re playing consistent, focused basketball and we’re still working out some kinks with rotations and stuff like that.”

It’s a scary thought for the rest of the league, especially after the two-time MVP turned in another head-turning performance.

Curry made his first eight shots and his first six 3-pointers, including a demoralizing 8.2-meter buzzer-beater that gave the Warriors a 69-48 halftime lead. He finished 10 of 13 from the field with six rebounds, three assists and two steals in just 27 minutes.

DeMarcus Cousins had a season-high 22 points on a night five players scored in double figures and the Warriors had 39 assists.

And all that came on the final leg of a five-game road trip without Draymond Green, who rested, and against the league’s No. 1 scoring defense.

“I was a little worried about this game. Everybody’s anxious to get home,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “But we finished off the trip the right way.”

The Pacers played without All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who had season-ending surgery on his right knee Monday, and Tyreke Evans, Oladipo’s replacement, because of a sore back. But even at full strength, they may have struggled to weather the Warriors’ flurry.

The runaway victory came two days after Kerr became the fastest coach in NBA history to 300 victories. Kerr needed 377 games to reach 300 wins. Pat Riley needed 416.

Nuggets 95, Grizzlies 92

In Memphis, Nikola Jokic scored 24 points and made a go-ahead basket with 28.9 seconds left as Denver overcame a 25-point, second-half deficit to beat the hostss.

Malik Beasley had 18 points, 13 in the fourth quarter to key Denver’s rally.

Hornets 101, Knicks 92

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker and Tony Parker each had 15 points, Malik Monk had four clutch 3s in the fourth quarter and the hosts handed New York its 10th straight loss.

In Other Games

Celtics 112, Nets 104

Hawks 123, Clippers 118