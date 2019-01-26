Naomi Osaka captures first Australian Open title

Naomi Osaka plays a shot against Petra Kvitova in the Australian Open women's singles final on Saturday. | KYODO

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Naomi Osaka defeated Petra Kvitova 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-4 in the women’s singles final to capture her first Australian Open title on Saturday.

The U.S. Open champion had to save two break points in the fifth game and three in the seventh, when she came back from 0-40, to hold. From then on, she applied most of the pressure on Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon winner.

Kvitova saved two set points while serving to stay in the set and held with a backhand crosscourt winner to force the tiebreaker.

But the 21-year-old Osaka dominated the tiebreaker, earning another four set points when Kvitova netted a backhand and converting the first of those on another error from the Czech player.

The winner at Melbourne Park will also move to No. 1 for the first time when the next women’s rankings are released.

In the second set, Kvitova leveled after saving three championship points.

