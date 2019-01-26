Sekiwake Tamawashi (right) grapples with No. 5 maegashira Aoiyama in their New Year Grand Sumo Tournament bout on Saturday at Ryogoku Kokugikan. Tamawashi improved to 12-2. | KYODO

Sumo / Basho Reports

Tamawashi maintains lead heading into final day in quest for first title

Kyodo

Sekiwake Tamawashi maintained his lead by beating No. 5 maegashira Aoiyama with one day remaining in the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday.

Tamawashi picked up his 12th victory and will go into Sunday’s bout at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan with a one-win lead over sekiwake Takakeisho.

Yokozuna Hakuho (10-4) earlier in the day pulled out with injuries to his right knee and left foot.

Aoiyama (7-7) seemed victory bound after the initial clash, shoving Tamawashi toward the edge of the ring by his face and neck. However, the sekiwake remained calm and turned the 198-kg maegashira around before pushing him from the ring.

Tamawashi will face No. 9 Endo (10-4) on Sunday in his campaign to claim his first top-level championship. He has won nine of 15 previous career matches against the fan-favorite maegashira.

Newly promoted sekiwake Takakeisho (11-3) kept his hopes of winning back-to-back top makuuchi division titles alive following his win over No. 4 maegashira Okinoumi (6-8).

The 22-year-old, who won the November Basho in Fukuoka, needed only 2.9 seconds to push the maegashira out. Takakeisho will fight ozeki Goeido in Sunday’s final bout.

Goeido (8-6) secured a winning record following a victory by forfeit over the injured Hakuho, who opened with 10 straights wins.

Along with Goeido, ozeki Takayasu also posted his eighth win after defeating komusubi Mitakeumi. Mitakeumi (8-3-3) entered the ring with a three-match winning streak after he missed four matches with injury.

Three remaining wrestlers — No. 8 Kaisei, Endo and No. 10 Abi — sit in third place with 10 wins.

Brazilian wrestler Kaisei defeated No. 13 Yago (8-6), who is making his debut in the top division at this tournament.

Up-and-coming youngster Abi overcame a 10-year age difference with No. 3 Shohozan (5-9), slapping the 34-year-old to the clay.

Endo made short work of top-ranked maegashira Tochiozan (5-9), quickly pushing out the 158-kg wrestler without giving him a chance to resist.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Image Not Available
Sumo 101: Tickets
Sumo tickets go on sale roughly about six weeks before the start of every tournament. There are various categories and prices, as well as certain kinds of seats that are unique to partic...
Yokozuna Hakuho (left) competes against Tamawashi during the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday at Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Hakuho withdraws from New Year Basho on penultimate day
New Year Basho Yokozuna Hakuho has withdrawn from the ongoing New Year Grand Sumo Tournament due to injuries, ending his bid for a record-extending 42nd top division championship, his st...
The sumo shrine in Sakurai, Nara Prefecture, was established on the spot of what is considered to be the sport's first-ever match.
Sumo 101: Sumo's birthplace
Ryogoku is the center of the sumo world. The district on the east bank of the Sumida River is home to Ryogoku Kokugikan and several stables. There are also numerous sumo specific...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sekiwake Tamawashi (right) grapples with No. 5 maegashira Aoiyama in their New Year Grand Sumo Tournament bout on Saturday at Ryogoku Kokugikan. Tamawashi improved to 12-2. | KYODO

, , , ,