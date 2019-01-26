World No. 1 Justin Rose lines up a putt on the 15th green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course. | ORLANDO RAMIREZ / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

More Sports / Golf

Justin Rose cards 6-under 66, pulls ahead at Farmers Insurance Open

LA, JOLLA CALIFORNIA - World No. 1 Justin Rose shot a six-under-par 66 to open up a three-stroke lead at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego on Friday.

While Tiger Woods posted his second consecutive 70 to slip 11 strokes off the pace, Rose excelled on the Torrey Pines south course to sit at the top of the leaderboard on 15-under 129, matching the best 36-hole score for a PGA Tour event at the venue.

Hideki Matsuyama showed signs of life after a recent period in the doldrums, matching Rose’s 66 on the south course to jump into second place on 12-under.

Matsuyama was ranked No. 2 two less than 18 months ago but has slipped to 33rd.

Spanish overnight leader Jon Rahm battled to a 72 on the south to slip five strokes behind Rose, equal third with Americans Billy Horschel (68) and Ryan Palmer (67).

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy shot the day’s lowest score, a 65 on the easier north course, to move within seven shots.

“My drives were a lot more stable than the first day, so I was able to play comfortably. It was really nice getting two in on approach,” Matsuyama said.

“I think I’m getting nervous since I haven’t won a tournament in a long time, but I want to put (that feeling) to rest.”

Satoshi Kodaira missed the cut at 2-over after shooting a 74.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Novak Djokovic hits a return against Lucas Pouille during their semifinal match at the Australian Open on Friday.
Djokovic, Nadal renew rivalry
If Rafael Nadal's Australian Open semifinal win over Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas was one-sided, Novak Djokovic showed he could be even more brutal in his victory against Lucas Pouille on ...
Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman celebrates with the NFC trophy after the team's overtime victory against the Saints in the NFC Championship Game last Sunday.
NFL fines Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman for helmet-to-helmet hit
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman will pay his fine from the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans receiver Tommylee Lewis in the NFC Championship Game last Sunday.
Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova are facing off at the women's final of the Australian Open.
LIVEBLOG: Naomi Osaka vs Petra Kvitova: Australian Open final, as it happens

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

World No. 1 Justin Rose lines up a putt on the 15th green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course. | ORLANDO RAMIREZ / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, , , ,