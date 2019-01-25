Justify, seen winning the 143rd Preakness Stakes on May 19, 2018, with Mike Smith aboard, was named Horse of the Year on Thursday at the Eclipse Awards after winning last year's Triple Crown. | AP

More Sports / Horse Racing

Triple Crown winner Justify named Horse of the Year

AP

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA - Justify finished unbeaten, on and off the track.

The Triple Crown winner for 2018 added Horse of the Year to his resume, getting the nod over Accelerate for the biggest prize handed out at the Eclipse Awards on Thursday night. Justify didn’t race as a 2-year-old, won all six of his starts last year and then was retired about a month after winning the Belmont Stakes because of an ankle injury.

So in a flash, he was gone.

But every Triple Crown winner since 1935 has also been declared Horse of the Year, and 2018 — even with Justify’s lone year of racing not even lasting four months, technically — would be no different. He won by a wide margin, getting 191 votes out of a possible 249, while Accelerate got 54.

“I’m so proud of Justify and I’m happy to see he is being rewarded for his unbelievable accomplishments in his run up to the Triple Crown,” said Bob Baffert, Justify’s trainer. “I’ve had the great fortune to be around some of the most talented horses and what Justify was able to do in such a short amount of time still takes my breath away.”

Justify — the third Horse of the Year trained by Baffert — also won the 3-year-old male Eclipse, unanimously, which was no surprise. Accelerate settled for the Eclipse as the top older dirt male, and the third Horse of the Year finalist Monomoy Girl was picked as the winner of the 3-year-old filly Eclipse.

Accelerate still has a chance for a huge win this weekend: He’s the morning-line favorite for Saturday’s $9 million Pegasus World Cup dirt race, which will be his last before beginning a stud career. Accelerate won six of his seven starts in 2018, including wins in his last four starts — all of them Grade 1 events, capped by the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

“This horse had an unbelievable season,” said Juan Leyva, the assistant trainer under John Sadler for Accelerate. “You can’t take anything away from Justify. He’s a Triple Crown winner. But the year this horse put up, I mean, any other year there’s no question he’s Horse of the Year. … Obviously, my vote would be for Accelerate. You don’t see years like this that often.”

Accelerate’s connections didn’t leave with just one trophy. Hronis Racing LLC, Accelerate’s owner, also won the Eclipse in that category — its first as the top owner in the sport.

“This is a little boy’s dream come true,” said Kosta Hronis, who shares the ownership of Hronis Racing with his brother, Peter.

Chad Brown won his third consecutive Eclipse Award as the top trainer, making him only the sixth person to win that many in a row and putting him alongside Baffert, Todd Pletcher, D. Wayne Lukas, Robert Frankel, Laz Barrera. Baffert was a finalist this year, after guiding Justify to the Triple Crown — Baffert’s second.

Still, Brown got the nod again.

“It’s a great honor and we take it very seriously,” Brown said.

Irad Ortiz Jr. won his first Eclipse as the top jockey, keeping the award in the family — his younger brother, Jose Ortiz, won last year.

“I want to dedicate this trophy to a very special person,” Irad Ortiz said. “My brother dedicated to me last year, and I want to dedicate it to him. Love you bro.”

Other Eclipse winners included Weston Hamilton (apprentice jockey), Jaywalk (2-year-old filly), Game Winner (2-year-old male), Unique Bella (older dirt female), Roy H (male sprinter), Shamrock Rose (female sprinter), Stormy Liberal (male turf horse), Sistercharlie (female turf horse), Zenjabeel (steeplechase horse) and John D. Gunther (top breeder).

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Eight-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian, seen competing in the men's 100m freestyle competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, has announced that he will aim to participate in the Tokyo Olympics despite being diagnosed with testicular cancer.
Olympic champ Nathan Adrian targets Tokyo 2020 despite cancer diagnosis
Five-time Olympic champion swimmer Nathan Adrian said Thursday he has testicular cancer but is confident of recovery and wants to compete at the 2020 Tokyo games. Adrian, who won gold in...
Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on the sixth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance golf tournament on Thursday in San Diego.
Tiger Woods has solid '19 debut with 2-under 70 at Torrey Pines
Tiger Woods felt good in his first competitive round of 2019, from his tee shot right down the middle on No. 1 at Torrey Pines South to the 12-foot birdie putt on 18 that elicited roars from the...
McLaren's Fernando Alonso, racing in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last November, and his Formula One rivals could compete in a second China-based F1 Grand Prix in the future.
Formula One wants a second China race
Formula One is keen on establishing a second Grand Prix in China to go with the current Shanghai race, a top figure in the sport said. There are no immediate plans for another race in th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Justify, seen winning the 143rd Preakness Stakes on May 19, 2018, with Mike Smith aboard, was named Horse of the Year on Thursday at the Eclipse Awards after winning last year's Triple Crown. | AP

, ,