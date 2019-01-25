Eight-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian, seen competing in the men's 100m freestyle competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, has announced that he will aim to participate in the Tokyo Olympics despite being diagnosed with testicular cancer. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports / Swimming

Olympic champ Nathan Adrian targets Tokyo 2020 despite cancer diagnosis

AFP-JIJI

LOS ANGELES - Five-time Olympic champion swimmer Nathan Adrian said Thursday he has testicular cancer but is confident of recovery and wants to compete at the 2020 Tokyo games.

Adrian, who won gold in the 100-meter freestyle at London 2012, has four additional Olympic gold medals as a member of U.S. relay teams.

In a statement on Twitter, the 30-year-old said he expects to be back swimming within “weeks” after starting treatment and that his illness had been diagnosed early.

“We caught it early, I have already started treatment and the prognosis is good,” the 30-year-old Adrian wrote. “I will be back in the water in a few short weeks with my sights fully set on Tokyo.”

Adrian has appeared in three straight Olympics since 2008, winning eight medals in total. He has also won 11 world championship medals throughout his career.

The Bremerton, Washington, native used news of his illness to encourage men to seek regular check-ups for their health.

“I’ve realized that too often we tend to avoid these important topics, ignore potential warning signs, and put off getting medical help we need,” Adrian wrote.

“I am keeping a positive attitude as cases such as mine are curable.”

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on the sixth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance golf tournament on Thursday in San Diego.
Tiger Woods has solid '19 debut with 2-under 70 at Torrey Pines
Tiger Woods felt good in his first competitive round of 2019, from his tee shot right down the middle on No. 1 at Torrey Pines South to the 12-foot birdie putt on 18 that elicited roars from the...
McLaren's Fernando Alonso, racing in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last November, and his Formula One rivals could compete in a second China-based F1 Grand Prix in the future.
Formula One wants a second China race
Formula One is keen on establishing a second Grand Prix in China to go with the current Shanghai race, a top figure in the sport said. There are no immediate plans for another race in th...
Rafael Nadal smacks a return to Stefanos Tsitsipas during their Australian Open men's singles semifinal match on Thursday.
Rafael Nadal displays potent form in ruthless semifinal victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas
Rafael Nadal said he has surprised himself with his outstanding level of tennis at this year's Australian Open after crushing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinal on Thursday. The Spanish...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Eight-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian, seen competing in the men's 100m freestyle competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, has announced that he will aim to participate in the Tokyo Olympics despite being diagnosed with testicular cancer. | AFP-JIJI

, ,