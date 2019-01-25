Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on the sixth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance golf tournament on Thursday in San Diego. | AP

More Sports / Golf

Tiger Woods has solid '19 debut with 2-under 70 at Torrey Pines

AP, Staff Report

SAN DIEGO - Tiger Woods felt good in his first competitive round of 2019, from his tee shot right down the middle on No. 1 at Torrey Pines South to the 12-foot birdie putt on 18 that elicited roars from the crowd.

“It was nice to have some juice flow in the system again,” Woods said after shooting a 2-under 70 Thursday in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open. “It’s been a while. I missed it.”

Woods was pleased with his day overall on the tougher South Course of the public layout on the bluffs above the Pacific Ocean.

Woods’ last start was four months ago, when he won the Tour Championship.

“I feel like I probably could have shot 68 or 67 pretty easily today,” he said after a round that included five birdies and two bogeys. “I hit a lot of good putts that were right around the hole that just didn’t quite fall in, but overall it was a pretty solid day. A couple under par on the South course is not something to sneeze at, but now I have to shoot a low one tomorrow. It seems like everybody over on the North Course shot low numbers and obviously it’s playing a little bit easier than we’ve had the last couple of years over there.”

Jon Rahm shot a 10-under 62 on the North Course for a one-shot lead over Justin Rose and Doug Ghim. The top five players all played the North. Hideki Matsuyama shot a 6-under 66, finishing the day tied with eight other players for sixth place.

Woods said the shot that got the juices flowing was his first of the day at one of his favorite courses. He has made Torrey Pines his personal playground over the years by winning a Junior World title as a teenager, this tour stop seven times and the U.S. Open in 2008 for his 14th major.

“Yeah, tee shot on 1 was nice because normally I haven’t really played that hole all that well,” said Woods, who was paired with Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele, who played at San Diego State. Woods’ caddie, Joey LaCava, “was asking me going down the first fairway, ‘What did you play this hole in the U.S. Open?’ I said I played 6-over in the first four rounds. I made par in the playoff, which was great.

“You know, I didn’t want to start off with a bogey on the first hole. I piped it down 1. That’s a green-light 8-iron. I normally take a pretty aggressive line. I just dumped it in the center of the green and said, ‘OK, let’s just start with a par.’ I happened to make a putt, which I almost did. It just hung on the lip.”

Then he told himself: “That’s great, but now let’s go to work.”

Woods said he “chickened out” with his approach on No. 1 but added, “As I get more comfortable, I’ll fire at more flags and start being a little bit more aggressive and start feeling a little bit more comfortable with the game and being back competing again.”

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Eight-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian, seen competing in the men's 100m freestyle competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, has announced that he will aim to participate in the Tokyo Olympics despite being diagnosed with testicular cancer.
Olympic champ Nathan Adrian targets Tokyo 2020 despite cancer diagnosis
Five-time Olympic champion swimmer Nathan Adrian said Thursday he has testicular cancer but is confident of recovery and wants to compete at the 2020 Tokyo games. Adrian, who won gold in...
McLaren's Fernando Alonso, racing in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last November, and his Formula One rivals could compete in a second China-based F1 Grand Prix in the future.
Formula One wants a second China race
Formula One is keen on establishing a second Grand Prix in China to go with the current Shanghai race, a top figure in the sport said. There are no immediate plans for another race in th...
Rafael Nadal smacks a return to Stefanos Tsitsipas during their Australian Open men's singles semifinal match on Thursday.
Rafael Nadal displays potent form in ruthless semifinal victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas
Rafael Nadal said he has surprised himself with his outstanding level of tennis at this year's Australian Open after crushing Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinal on Thursday. The Spanish...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on the sixth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance golf tournament on Thursday in San Diego. | AP

, , ,