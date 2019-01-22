FC Tokyo to play pair of league cup games at rugby venue

With its home stadium being prepared for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, FC Tokyo will play two league cup home games this year at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground, a source said Monday.

Due to renovations at Ajinomoto Stadium for the Rugby World Cup, the venue will be unavailable to FC Tokyo on some weekdays.

The two games at Chichibu, which is slated to be torn down before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will be the first soccer games held there since the capital last hosted the Summer Games in 1964.

With Ajinomoto hosting several matches during the World Cup, starting with the tournament opener between Japan and Russia on Sept. 20, FC Tokyo will play eight straight away games this year.