Soccer

FC Tokyo to play pair of league cup games at rugby venue

Kyodo

With its home stadium being prepared for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, FC Tokyo will play two league cup home games this year at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground, a source said Monday.

Due to renovations at Ajinomoto Stadium for the Rugby World Cup, the venue will be unavailable to FC Tokyo on some weekdays.

The two games at Chichibu, which is slated to be torn down before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will be the first soccer games held there since the capital last hosted the Summer Games in 1964.

With Ajinomoto hosting several matches during the World Cup, starting with the tournament opener between Japan and Russia on Sept. 20, FC Tokyo will play eight straight away games this year.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala is seen in a January 2018 file photo.
Cardiff signee Emiliano Sala aboard missing plane
The French civil aviation authority said Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala was aboard a small passenger plane that went missing off the coast of the island of Guernsey. French and Br...
Takehiro Tomiyasu (third from right) celebrates with his Samurai Blue teammates after scoring Japan's go-ahead goal against Saudi Arabia on Monday at Sharjah Stadium. Japan advanced to the Asian Cup quarterfinals with a 1-0 win.
Takehiro Tomiyasu's header propels Japan past Saudi Arabia
Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu netted his first senior international goal to send Japan into the Asian Cup quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Monday. The 20-year-old center back for B...
Image Not Available
Matildas to announce new coach in February after shock firing
Football Federation Australia will appoint a new women's team head coach in two weeks following the shock sacking of Alen Stajcic, the governing body's chief said Monday. Stajcic, who ha...

, , ,