Soccer

Takehiro Tomiyasu's header propels Japan past Saudi Arabia

AFP-JIJI

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Takehiro Tomiyasu’s lone strike sent Saudi Arabia crashing out of the Asian Cup as Japan beat the three-time champions 1-0 to reach the quarterfinals on Monday.

Tomiyasu’s first-half header was enough to seal it for Japan as the Round of 16 match between two teams with seven titles between them failed to live up to its billing.

Japan, record four-time winners of the Asian Cup, march on to a quarter-final with Southeast Asian champions Vietnam despite not yet hitting top form at the tournament.

Saudi Arabia were in the ascendancy early on but it was Japan which snatched the advantage with a straightforward goal from a set piece in the 20th minute.

From a corner, Belgium-based defender Tomiyasu climbed above his marker and nodded firmly into the bottom corner for his first of the tournament.

The Saudis twice came close with headers as they strived for a way back, and Hatan Bahbri curled one just off-target as he went for the top corner.

Yoshinori Muto’s shot was blocked on the hour mark, but most of the chances fell to Saudi Arabia, who will rue some wasteful finishing.

Bahbri’s shot from outside the box crept narrowly wide and Ali Al-Bulaihi powered a strong header over when the ball was knocked back into the area after a free-kick.

But despite a late flurry it remained another goalless outing for the Saudis, who haven’t hit the net since scoring six goals in their first two group games.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (third from right) celebrates with his Samurai Blue teammates after scoring Japan's go-ahead goal against Saudi Arabia on Monday at Sharjah Stadium. Japan advanced to the Asian Cup quarterfinals with a 1-0 win. | REUTERS

