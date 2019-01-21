More Sports / Tennis

Naomi Osaka tried donning disguises in recent visit to Japan

AP

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Naomi Osaka recently took up her big sister’s suggestion to wear a wig and sunglasses to conceal her identity as she walked around in Japan.

The 21-year-old Osaka has become a big star in Japan since beating Serena Williams in last year’s U.S. Open final.

“I wasn’t really walking around (but) when I did, I went at night and had a wig on,” she said, smiling. “I wanted to try to do that. For me it was fun.”

She got the wig from her sister and tried it for a joke, but doesn’t feel like it’s necessary.

“I personally think she was making it a bigger deal than it had to be,” Osaka said. “Honestly, I feel like people don’t look at other people when they’re walking around.”

Her mother is Japanese and her father is from Haiti. She was born in Japan and lived there as a child before moving to the United States.

“I get that I’m tan and I would stand out a little bit in Japan,” Osaka said. “I think the only way people would really care is if I’m wearing some sort of athletic (gear), like, if I was walking around with my tennis racket.

“You know, other than that, I don’t think people really care too much.”

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws a touchdown pass against the Saints during the third quarter of the NFC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Rams, Patriots reach Super Bowl 53
A big comeback. A blown call. And, finally, a booming kick that sent the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl. After rallying from an early 13-0 deficit, the Rams stunned the New Orleans S...
Yushiro Hirano plays for the Wheeling Nailers in Kalamazoo, Michigan in 2018.
Yushiro Hirano makes progress toward NHL debut
Yushiro Hirano said he has opened "just one door" in his quest to be the second Japan-born player in the NHL. The 23-year-old forward signed on Jan. 13 with the American Hockey League's ...
Naomi Osaka celebrates after defeating Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Monday.
Naomi Osaka reaches Australian Open quarterfinals for first time
Naomi Osaka conceded the opening set for the second straight match, but mounted a successful comeback against Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova on Monday and reached the Australian Open quarterfinals f...

,