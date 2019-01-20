Two-time U.S. pairs figure skating champion John Coughlin (right), seen performing with Caydee Denney at the November 2013 ISU Figure Skating Eric Bompard Trophy in Paris, died at 33. | AP

Figure Skating

Suspended pairs skating champion John Coughlin dies at 33

AP

NEW YORK - John Coughlin, a two-time U.S. pairs champion recently suspended from figure skating, died by suicide in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 33.

U.S. Figure Skating released a statement Saturday and cited his sister, Angela Laune. The sister said in a Facebook post that her “wonderful, strong, amazingly compassionate brother John Coughlin took his own life. … I have no words.” There were no further details from her.

The Kansas City Police Department said in an email Saturday that officers responded to a call of a suicide at a house in the Country Lanes Estates neighborhood in Kansas City just before 5 p.m. Friday and found Coughlin’s body. Sgt. Jacob Becchina declined to give specifics on the death.

Coughlin received an interim suspension from the U.S. Center for SafeSport and USFS on Thursday for unspecified conduct. He was barred from any activities sanctioned by the skating body or the U.S. Olympic Committee.

USA Today first reported the death.

USFS said it was “stunned’ by the news and extended “heartfelt and deepest sympathies” to the family. The organization said it would have no further comment “until a later time.”

The International Skating Union also said it was “shocked” and offered “kindest thoughts” in this “time of sorrow.” Coughlin was chair of the ISU athletes commission and a member of a technical committee.”

Coughlin won national pairs championships with two partners. He teamed with Caitlin Yankowskas in 2011 and with Caydee Denney the next year.

LATEST FIGURE SKATING STORIES

Denis Ten earned the men's bronze medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Two men sentenced for murder of Olympic medalist Denis Ten
Kazakhstan sentenced two men accused of killing celebrated Olympic figure skater Denis Ten to 18 years in a penal colony Thursday but his family was unhappy, claiming his murder was ordered and ...
Takahiko Kozuka, the 2011 world silver medalist, gives instructions to young skaters at one of his Kozuka Academy classes in Tokyo last Saturday.
Takahiko Kozuka aiming to enrich skating
When a skater's career comes to an end, they are often faced with a difficult choice about how to proceed with their life. Some want nothing more to do with the sport, worn out by years o...
Daisuke Takahashi speaks at an event in Tokyo on Saturday.
Skating icon Daisuke Takahashi intends to compete next season
Daisuke Takahashi, who came out of retirement to finish second in last year's Japan national championships, said Saturday he wants to compete again next season. "I haven't decided on my ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Two-time U.S. pairs figure skating champion John Coughlin (right), seen performing with Caydee Denney at the November 2013 ISU Figure Skating Eric Bompard Trophy in Paris, died at 33. | AP