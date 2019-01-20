Soccer

Yuta Toyokawa nets fifth goal of season in Eupen's win over Lokeren

Kyodo

EUPEN, BELGIUM - Forward Yuta Toyokawa scored his fifth goal of the season on Saturday, netting in Eupen’s 4-1 win over Lokeren in the Belgian first division.

In Eupen’s first home game of the year, Toyokawa doubled his side’s lead in the 40th minute after Mamadou Fall, on loan from Charleroi, scored the opener in the fifth minute.

The goal was Toyokawa’s first in nearly six weeks. The 24-year-old joined the Belgian team in January 2018 from J. League first-division club Kashima Antlers.

Siebe Blondelle completed a brace in the 62nd minute, three minutes before Jakub Reznicek pulled one back for the visitors.

Eupen is currently ninth in the 16-team top division table with nine wins, 12 losses and one draw.

