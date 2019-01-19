Phil Mickelson watches his putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the Desert Classic on Friday in La Quinta, California. | AP

Phil Mickelson cards 68, takes two-stroke lead into weekend at Desert Classic

LA, QUINTA CALIFORNIA - Phil Mickelson birdied four of his last five holes Friday in the Desert Classic to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend in his first event of the year.

A day after matching his career-low score with 12-under 60 at La Quinta Country Club, the 48-year-old Mickelson had a 68 on PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course to reach 16 under.

Curtis Luck was second after a 66 on the Nicklaus layout. The 22-year-old Australian rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 eighth with a closing birdie on the par-4 ninth. Adam Hadwin and Steve Marino were 13 under.

Phil Mickelson watches his putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the Desert Classic on Friday in La Quinta, California.

