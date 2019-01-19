Calgary goalie Mike Smith makes a save on Detroit's Luke Witkowski in the first period on Friday night. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Flames overcome four deficits to beat Red Wings

Reuters, AP

CALGARY, ALBERTA - Sam Bennett scored twice, including the game winner, in a three-point outing and James Neal had his first multi-point game for the Flames as host Calgary erased four different deficits to beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-4 on Friday.

The Flames tallied three power-play goals and a short-handed score, and scored four times in the final period.

Goalie Mike Smith made 31 saves in the wild win that has Western Conference-leading Calgary on a 6-0-1 roll.

Islanders 2, Capitals 0

In Washington, Josh Bailey and Cal Clutterbuck scored third-period goals, Thomas Greiss made 19 saves and New York blanked the Capitals in Barry Trotz’s return to Washington to move into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Trotz’s Islanders have won four in a row and 14 of 17 games to leapfrog the team he coached to the Stanley Cup last year. They held Washington under 20 shots and improved to 7-0-0 in the second half of back-to-back sets this season.

Penguins 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

In Glendale, Arizona, Phil Kessel scored on a power play at 4:09 of overtime, Matt Murray stopped 30 shots and Pittsburgh beat Arizona.

Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 1

In Sunrise, Florida, Mike Matheson scored the winning goal and the Panthers defeated Toronto to snap a seven-game losing streak.

In Other Games

Canadiens 4, Blue Jackets 1

Senators 4, Hurricanes 1

Canucks 4, Sabres 3

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Phil Mickelson watches his putt on the 10th hole during the second round of the Desert Classic on Friday in La Quinta, California.
Phil Mickelson cards 68, takes two-stroke lead into weekend at Desert Classic
Phil Mickelson birdied four of his last five holes Friday in the Desert Classic to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend in his first event of the year. A day after matching his career...
Ryohei Takahashi (left) exchange punches with Ireland's TJ Doheny in their IBF super bantamweight title bout on Friday night in New York.
Ryohei Takahashi loses IBF super bantamweight title via 11th-round TKO
Ryohei Takahashi suffered a technical knockout in his first world title fight on Friday. The 28-year-old Takahashi was attempting to wrest the IBF super bantamweight title from Ireland's...
Manny Pacquiao (left) and Adrien Broner pose during a weigh-in Friday, a day before their welterweight championship fight in Las Vegas.
Manny Pacquiao set to take on Adrien Broner in first U.S. bout since 2016
Manny Pacquiao fights Saturday night against welterweight Adrien Broner in a true crossroads bout that will determine a lot about his future in the ring. Chasing a second fight with Floy...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Calgary goalie Mike Smith makes a save on Detroit's Luke Witkowski in the first period on Friday night. | AP

, , ,