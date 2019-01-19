Rugby

General ticket sales begin for Rugby World Cup

Kyodo

The sale of Rugby World Cup tickets on a first-come, first-served basis began Saturday, with organizers urging fans to get in quick so as not to miss out.

Sales of tickets for all 48 matches began online at 10 a.m. Japan Standard Time and will continue until either all available tickets sell out or the sales period ends just before midnight on March 31.

Tickets for pool games involving hosts Japan, reigning world champion New Zealand, England and Ireland and knockout stage matches are extremely limited, according to organizers.

The organizers expect the ticketing website to experience high traffic levels after sales commence. The organizers encourage fans to secure their tickets using the real-time ticket availability indicator on the site.

An official source said over 1.1 million of the 1.8 million tickets for the Sept. 20-Nov. 2 tournament were already snapped up in previous phases.

LATEST RUGBY STORIES

Rugby World Cup organizers are prepared for the possibility of typhoons, which forced the postponement of last July's J. League clash between Nagoya and Sapporo, to strike during the group stage.
Rugby World Cup organizers prepared for natural disasters
With the final countdown to this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan well under way, organizers are focusing their efforts on contingency planning in the notoriously earthquake and typhoon-prone cou...
Image Not Available
Rugby World Cup organizers recruit more than 13,000 volunteers
The 2019 Rugby World Cup organizing committee announced Tuesday that it has recruited approximately 13,000 volunteers for the Sept. 20-Nov. 2 tournament, 3,000 more than originally planned. ...
Shota Horie
Japan hooker Shota Horie focused on rehab following foot surgery
Japan hooker Shota Horie said Thursday he underwent surgery on his right foot in November to treat a stress fracture. Horie, who plays for the Top League's Panasonic Wild Knights, is exp...