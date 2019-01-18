Yuzuru Hanyu is a leading candidate to win the Comeback of the Year award at the Laureus World Sports Awards in February. | KYODO

Yuzuru Hanyu, Naomi Osaka nominated for Laureus World Sports Awards honors

Staff Report

Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu and U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka have been nominated for prestigious honors by the Laureus World Sports Awards, it was announced on Thursday.

Hanyu, who came back from a serious ankle injury to become the first man to repeat as Olympic champion in 66 years when he won the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February, is a leading candidate to win the Comeback of the Year award.

The 24-year-old Hanyu, who also won the gold at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, is joined on the list by Tiger Woods, skier Lindsey Vonn, snowboarders Mark McMorris and Bibian Mentel-Spee, and wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Osaka, who in September became the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam singles title, is in prime position to take the prize for the Breakthrough of the Year award.

The 21-year-old Osaka tops a list of nominees that includes motorcyclist Ana Carrasco, skier Sofia Goggia, middle-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen, cyclist Geraint Thomas, and sprinter Briana Williiams.

The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on Feb. 18.

