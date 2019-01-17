Tiger Woods, seen in a September 2018 file photo, is a seven-time Farmers Insurance Open winner. He is currently ranked No. 12 in the world | AFP-JIJI

Tiger Woods to begin year at Torrey Pines again

AP, AFP-JIJI

SAN DIEGO - Tiger Woods is starting another year at Torrey Pines, this time with higher expectations.

Woods announced Wednesday that he will play in the Farmers Insurance Open next week. He has won the tournament seven times, and Torrey Pines is where he won the U.S. Open in 2008.

He tied for 23rd a year ago when no one — himself included — was sure what to expect. He was coming off a fourth back surgery, this one to fuse his lower spine. This will be his first PGA Tour event since he won the Tour Championship last September to cap off a comeback year.

Woods, a winner at the Farmers Insurance Open in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2013, joins a powerful field for the Jan. 24-27 event.

Defending champion Jason Day, world No. 1 Justin Rose, world No. 7 Jon Rahm and Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy are among a host of players who are due to tee it up at the course outside San Diego.

