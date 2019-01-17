Legendary heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, seen standing over challenger Sonny Liston in a May 1965 file photo, will be posthumously honored by his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The city's airport is changing its name to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. | AP

More Sports / Boxing

Louisville to rename airport in honor of hometown legend Muhammad Ali

AP

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - Muhammad Ali’s Kentucky hometown will honor the late boxer by renaming its airport for him.

The Louisville Regional Airport Authority’s board voted Wednesday to change the name to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Ali would have turned 77 Thursday. He died in 2016.

Ali’s widow, Lonnie Ali, said in a news release from the board that she is proud of the name change. She said although Ali was a “global citizen,” he never forgot his hometown.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer cited research showing that Ali’s name recognition is greater than Louisville’s and said he’s organizing a group to work toward celebrating Ali’s Louisville ties more broadly.

The airport board said the decision came after a working group studied renaming the airport for more than a year.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kei Nishikori runs down a shot from Ivo Karlovic during their second-round match at the Australian Open on Thursday.
Kei Nishikori outlast Ivo Karlovic in five-set thriller
Kei Nishikori weathered a barrage of aces from towering Croat Ivo Karlovic on Thursday to advance to the third round of the Australian Open. In a match that lasted nearly four hours in the Melbo...
Buffalo's Jack Eichel celebrates his game-winning goal as Calgary's Elias Lindholm skate away during overtime on Wednesday in Calgary, Alberta.
Jack Eichel notches game-winning goal 70 seconds in OT to carry Sabres past Flames
Jack Eichel battled through some misfortune before scoring the overtime winner for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Seconds after putting a backh...
Image Not Available
Longtime NBC Sports announcer Bob Costas parts ways with network
Bob Costas, who stepped down as NBC's prime-time Olympics host two years ago, has left the network's sports division altogether. NBC Sports said Wednesday that Costas parted ways with hi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Legendary heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, seen standing over challenger Sonny Liston in a May 1965 file photo, will be posthumously honored by his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The city's airport is changing its name to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. | AP

, , ,