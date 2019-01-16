More Sports / Auto Racing

NTT to become title sponsor for IndyCar racing series

Kyodo

DETROIT - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. said Tuesday it has signed a multiyear agreement to become the IndyCar Series title sponsor.

The telecom giant made the announcement at the annual North American International Auto Show in Detroit. It did not disclose the value of the contract.

NTT replaces Verizon Communications Inc. as the entitlement sponsor for IndyCar, a position the U.S. telecom firm has enjoyed for the past five years.

The 17-race IndyCar Series, the premier level of open-wheel racing in North America, will be renamed the NTT IndyCar Series as part of the deal.

“NTT is proud to be associated with IndyCar and accelerate the future of smart racing,” NTT President and Chief Executive Officer Jun Sawada said in the announcement.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

A tweet by UCLA Gymnastics of Katelyn Ohashi's viral floor routine has received nearly 36 million views since being published on Saturday.
Video of UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi's perfect 10 goes viral
An online video of UCLA senior Katelyn Ohashi's exuberant floor routine that earned her a perfect 10.0 at an intercollegiate competition on Saturday has gone viral, logging over 34 million views...
Naomi Osaka serves during her Australian Open first-round match against Magda Linette on Tuesday night. Oaska prevailed 6-4, 6-2.
Naomi Osaka dispatches first-round foe Magda Linette in 58 minutes at Australian Open
The only bug in the system was of the genuine flying variety when Naomi Osaka secured her first win at a major as a Grand Slam champion. The U.S. Open champion beat Magda Linette 6-4, 6-...
Novak Djokovic smacks a return to Mitchell Krueger in an Australian Open men's singles match on Tuesday.
Novak Djokovic cruises past Mitchell Krueger in opening round at Australian Open
Novak Djokovic began his bid for a record seventh Australian Open title in easy fashion Tuesday, crushing 230th-ranked American Mitchell Krueger 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 at Rod Laver Arena. The wor...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

IndyCar CEO Mark Miles (left), NTT executive vice president Tsuneshia Okuno (center) and 2018 series champion Scott Dixon shake hands during a news conference announcing IndyCar's title sponsorship deal with NTT on Tuesday in Detroit. | AP

,