Video of UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi's perfect 10 goes viral

Kyodo

NEW YORK - An online video of UCLA senior Katelyn Ohashi’s exuberant floor routine that earned her a perfect 10.0 at an intercollegiate competition on Saturday has gone viral, logging over 34 million views since it was posted on Twitter by the California university’s gymnastics team.

The two-minute clip, commented on by thousands of users and retweeted over 150,000 times, shows the entirety of Ohashi’s routine as she pulls off flawless tumbling passes and maintains a broad smile through dance elements set to Michael Jackson music.

“A 10 isn’t enough for this floor routine,” the team posted along with the video of Ohashi’s performance. Her perfect marks, as well as another 10.0 by teammate Kyla Ross on the uneven bars, led UCLA to a first-place finish in the four-school Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, California.

“This is just fantastic,” wrote U.S. Senator Kamala Harris when retweeting Ohashi’s video.

The 21-year-old gymnast, a former American Cup champion, started her collegiate career in 2015 after stepping down from international elite competition due to recurring shoulder and back injuries.

Her joyful demeanor during the routine was noted as a contrast to recent commentary about the ugly side of elite-level junior gymnastics. Ohashi wrote in a 2018 blog post about a culture of “verbal and mental abuse” from coaches that had left her “miserable” in the midst of success, and continues to blog about body image and athlete body shaming issues.

“What I show is joy…always having a love for what you do,” Ohashi said in an interview with NBC Nightly News on her current approach to the sport. “I know what it’s like to not feel that.”

As one of the many commenters to Ohashi’s viral video put it, “Her passion is inspiring and completely infectious.”

Ohashi, a Seattle native of Japanese and German descent, helped UCLA win the NCAA national title last year and tied for the individual floor exercise title.

A tweet by UCLA Gymnastics of Katelyn Ohashi's viral floor routine has received nearly 36 million views since being published on Saturday.

