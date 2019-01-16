Yokozuna Kisenosato to retire after eighth straight defeat

Yokozuna Kisenosato has decided to retire as a sumo wrestler after suffering his third loss of the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, his stablemaster said Wednesday.

The 32-year-old, who went into the 15-day tournament at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan with his career in jeopardy, decided to close the curtain on his career after posting an 0-3 record to start the basho.

“While I was happy to see him promoted to yokozuna, I could tell from seeing him up close that he was struggling,” Kisenosato’s stablemaster Tagonoura said. “His two years (as yokozuna) passed so quickly.”

Despite saying he was “close to his ideal shape” before the tournament, Kisenosato lost to komusubi Mitakeumi on opening day. He was handed his second and third upsets by top-ranked maegashira Ichinojo and Tochiozan.

Not counting his forfeit on Day 5 of November’s Kyushu meet, Kisenosato has posted eight straight losses since September, the worst run for a yokozuna since the 15-day grand tournament format began in the summer of 1949.

Kisenosato was the first Japanese-born wrestler in 19 years to gain promotion to sumo’s highest rank in March 2017, and won his second straight championship on his yokozuna debut at the following tournament.

Nagging injuries, however, prevented him from completing a yokozuna-record eight straight grand tournaments, raising questions over his ability to continue his career in the sport’s top rank.

The Tagonoura-stable wrestler finished with a 10-5 record at the September tournament to temporarily fend off calls for his retirement, but lost four straight bouts to open November’s Kyushu meet, the most by a yokozuna in 87 years.

The result in November prompted the Japan Sumo Association’s yokozuna council to issue their dissatisfaction with his performance and revived suspicion that he would be forced to call time on his career depending on his performance in Tokyo.

Kisenosato made his professional sumo debut in March 2002 and joined the top makuuchi division in 2004.