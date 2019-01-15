Rugby

Rugby World Cup organizers recruit more than 13,000 volunteers

Kyodo

The 2019 Rugby World Cup organizing committee announced Tuesday that it has recruited approximately 13,000 volunteers for the Sept. 20-Nov. 2 tournament, 3,000 more than originally planned.

The local organizing committee said it “wants to involve as many people as possible” after receiving more than 38,000 volunteer applications by the July deadline, the largest number of any previous tournament.

The recruitment of volunteers, dubbed “Team No-Side” was held last year between April and July, with interviews completed by December across the 12 host cities stretching from Hokkaido to Kyushu.

Tokyo, home to Ajinomoto Stadium where the Brave Blossoms begin their 2019 World Cup campaign against Russia on Sept. 20, claimed the most volunteers with 2,400.

“I hope that together we can create and enjoy this ‘once in a lifetime’ tournament,” organizing committee CEO Akira Shimazu said in a statement.

Host cities will begin orientation for volunteers in February and will begin training in June ahead of the tournament’s opening in September.

