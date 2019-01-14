Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Lotte acquires ex-BayStars pitcher Brandon Mann

KYODO - The Chiba Lotte Marines have acquired former DeNA BayStars pitcher Brandon Mann for next season, the Pacific League club said Monday.

The 34-year-old Mann, who played with the Texas Rangers in the major leagues last year, agreed to terms worth an estimated $200,000 (about ¥21.6 million). He will be registered under the name Brandon, as he did during his two-year stint with the BayStars.

He joined the Yokohama BayStars in 2011 and went 3-9 with a 4.27 ERA until he parted ways with the Central League club the following year after its purchase by DeNA Co.

He pitched 8⅓ innings over seven games in his MLB debut last season. In his 36 games for the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate, he had a 4-1 record with a 2.41 ERA.

