Soccer / J. League

Kashiwa defender Yuta Nakayama set to move to Netherlands

Kyodo

Kashiwa Reysol defender Yuta Nakayama will transfer to Dutch first-division side PEC Zwolle, the J. League club announced Monday.

The 21-year-old Nakayama has made 76 appearances in the Japanese first division since his debut in 2015. He won the J. League’s Best Young Player award in 2017, when he played in 30 league matches and scored once.

Zwolle is currently 16th in the 18-team Dutch league table with four wins, three draws and 10 losses.

Kashiwa, relegated to the second division for the upcoming season, said they are signing Brazilian midfielders Gabriel Santana Pinto and Richardson Fernandes dos Santos.

Gabriel will join Kashiwa on loan from Brazilian side Flamingo, while Richardson will arrive on a full transfer following three seasons with Ceara. Both players’ deals are conditional on their medicals.

Kashiwa on Monday announced defender Yuta Nakayama's transfer to Dutch first division side PEC Zwolle.

