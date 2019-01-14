Sagan's Fernando Torres, seen during a match against Grampus on Aug. 19, 2018, in Nagoya, has renewed his contract with the J. League club. | KYODO

Soccer / J. League

Fernando Torres returning to Sagan Tosu

Kyodo

Former Spain striker Fernando Torres has renewed his contract with J. League first-division side Sagan Tosu, the club announced Sunday.

Torres, who scored 38 goals in 110 matches for Spain’s national team, joined unheralded Sagan last July in a shock move that made headlines around the world.

The 34-year-old former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid star played 19 league and cup games for Sagan last season, scoring four goals, with two assists.

“I am looking forward to the new season. Everyone is working hard to be at our strongest,” Torres said in a statement through the club.

Sagan, who were promoted to J1 for the first time in 2012, finished 14th last year after fighting a relegation battle until the end of the season.

The club, located on Japan’s southwestern main island of Kyushu, last month named Spaniard Lluis Carreras, a former teammate of Torres at Atletico, as its manager for next season.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford shoots against Tottenham on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.
Manchester United keeps rolling with victory over Tottenham
Manchester United's league position hasn't changed. Everything else has under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Surpassing the great Matt Busby in 1946, Solskjaer has now opened his United reign with a club...
Japan's Takumi Minamino (center) fights for the ball in the middle of a group of Omani players during the Asian Cup on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. Japan won 1-0 to advance to the knockout phase of the tournament.
Japan edges Oman to advance at Asian Cup
Japan booked a ticket to the knockout stage of the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Group F opponent Oman, but the four-time champion was once again less than con...
Leicester's Shinji Okazaki (front) fights with with Newport County's Scott Bennett for the ball on Jan. 6 in Rodney Parade, England. The Samurai Blue veteran has expressed his willingness to change clubs in the current transfer window if it improves his chances of participating in the next World Cup.
Shinji Okazaki unsure of future with Leicester
Veteran Japan international Shinji Okazaki said Saturday he is unsure of his future with Leicester City following reports the club rejected a transfer bid from fellow Premier League side Huddersfie...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sagan's Fernando Torres, seen during a match against Grampus on Aug. 19, 2018, in Nagoya, has renewed his contract with the J. League club. | KYODO

,