Fernando Torres returning to Sagan Tosu

Former Spain striker Fernando Torres has renewed his contract with J. League first-division side Sagan Tosu, the club announced Sunday.

Torres, who scored 38 goals in 110 matches for Spain’s national team, joined unheralded Sagan last July in a shock move that made headlines around the world.

The 34-year-old former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid star played 19 league and cup games for Sagan last season, scoring four goals, with two assists.

“I am looking forward to the new season. Everyone is working hard to be at our strongest,” Torres said in a statement through the club.

Sagan, who were promoted to J1 for the first time in 2012, finished 14th last year after fighting a relegation battle until the end of the season.

The club, located on Japan’s southwestern main island of Kyushu, last month named Spaniard Lluis Carreras, a former teammate of Torres at Atletico, as its manager for next season.