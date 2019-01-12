Wataru Endo aims for return to Japan lineup

Defensive midfielder Wataru Endo on Friday continued his bid to return to the Japan starting lineup after sitting out its opening Asian Cup clash in the United Arab Emirates following a bout of illness.

The 25-year-old was on the bench for Japan’s 3-2 win over Group F opponent Turkmenistan on Wednesday after coming down with a fever on the day of its departure for the tournament.

At Friday’s practice, two days before Japan faces Oman, Endo said, “It’s important for everyone to be ready. I need to think about what kind of impact I can make upon entering a match.”