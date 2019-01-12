Former Columbus captain Rick Nash is seen in an October 2011 file photo. | HS86183 / VIA CC BY-SA 3.0

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Former No. 1 pick Rick Nash retires due to health concerns

AP

NEW YORK - Rick Nash has decided to retire at 34 because of unresolved symptoms from a concussion he suffered in March.

Agent Joe Resnick announced Nash’s retirement on Friday. He said Nash decided under advice from doctors that the risk of brain injury was far too great if he returned to play hockey.

Nash scored 437 goals and had 368 assists for 805 points in 1,060 regular-season NHL games. The No. 1 draft pick in 2002, he played 15 seasons: nine with the Columbus Blue Jackets, five-plus with the New York Rangers and then finished with the Boston Bruins last year.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel shoots the puck as he is tripped by Anaheim's Josh Manson on Friday night.
Penguins rally past Ducks
Jake Guentzel scored three times, Phil Kessel got the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from an early three-goal deficit for a 7-4 victory over...
Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is expected to become the Dolphins' next head coach.
Dolphins expected to hire Brian Flores as new coach
The Miami Dolphins are turning to their AFC East nemesis for help. New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores is a finalist in the Dolphins' coaching search, a person familiar w...
Naomi Osaka is trying to avoid a slump that has plagued many tennis stars after winning their initial Grand Slam tournament.
Naomi Osaka's poise key for success at Australian Open
It's often said that getting to the upper echelon of tennis is the easy part. But staying there? That's another story. Following her semifinal loss last week in Brisbane, Naomi O...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former Columbus captain Rick Nash is seen in an October 2011 file photo. | HS86183 / VIA CC BY-SA 3.0

, , ,