Tsunekazu Takeda | REUTERS

Olympics

JOC chief Tsunekazu Takeda investigated in France for corruption linked to 2020 Olympics

AP, Staff Report

PARIS - France’s financial crimes office said Friday that International Olympic Committee member Tsunekazu Takeda is being investigated for corruption related to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The National Financial Prosecutors office said Takeda, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, was placed under formal investigation for “active corruption” on Dec. 10.

The office gave no other details, citing a French law that requires investigation details to remain secret.

Meanwhile, the South China Morning Post, citing a source, reported that “Takeda was indicted last month by the national financial prosecutor’s office in Paris.”

French financial prosecutors are in the midst of a years-long and wide-ranging investigation into sports corruption that is looking, among other things, at the bidding contests for the 2020 Olympics and other major sports events.

LATEST OLYMPICS STORIES

Image Not Available
Political vacuum risks Stockholm's 2026 Winter Olympics bid
Sweden's bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics could be torpedoed by the country's lack of a government more than four months after general elections and Stockholm's refusal to back the campaign....
Image Not Available
JOC to grant age limit exemption to president Tsunekazu Takeda
The Japanese Olympic Committee plans to not apply its age limit to president Tsunekazu Takeda, 71, in order to let him stay on until the end of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Jiji Press learned Saturd...
Miraitowa (right) and Someity, the mascots for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, participate in an event at a middle school in Fukuoka on Sept. 10.
Tokyo continues march toward 2020 Olympic Games
With just over a year and a half to go until the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, some significant challenges remain for organizers, but 2018 proved to be a year in which progress was made a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tsunekazu Takeda | REUTERS

, , , , , ,