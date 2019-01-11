Shinji Okazaki | REUTERS

Premier League teams eyeing Shinji Okazaki: report

Kyodo

LONDON - A number of English Premier League clubs have expressed interest in acquirin Shinji Okazaki in the final year of the veteran striker’s contract with Leicester City, British media reported Thursday.

The former Japan international, who helped Leicester capture the 2016 league championship in his first year with the club, has seen limited playing time in his fourth season. Thus far, the 32-year-old has started in only one league match.

“Leicester I love like family but I want another challenge in Europe,” Okazaki was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“After four years there is a World Cup and I want to play in the World Cup again,” he added, referring to the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Okazaki, a member of Japan’s last three World Cup squads dating back to 2010, spent five years in Germany’s Bundesliga before his move to England.

Premier League teams, including last-place Huddersfield, are said to be eyeing his services, with the league’s January transfer window open through the last day of the month.

