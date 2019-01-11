Cristiano Ronaldo | AP

Soccer

Las Vegas police seeking Cristiano Ronaldo's DNA sample in rape probe

AP

LAS VEGAS - Cristiano Ronaldo is being asked by police to provide a DNA sample in an investigation of a Nevada woman’s allegation that he raped her in his Las Vegas hotel penthouse in 2009 and paid her to keep quiet, the soccer star’s lawyer and Las Vegas police said Thursday.

Attorney Peter S. Christiansen downplayed the development, denied the rape allegation and called evidence collection common in any investigation.

Police said in a statement that an official request has been submitted to Italian authorities for a DNA sample from the superstar player. Officer Laura Meltzer, a department spokeswoman, said the request involved a warrant.

Ronaldo, 33, plays for the Turin-based soccer club Juventus.

“Mr. Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in Las Vegas in 2009 was consensual in nature,” Christiansen said, “so it is not surprising that DNA would be present, nor that the police would make this very standard request as part of their investigation.”

Former model and schoolteacher Kathryn Mayorga reported the alleged attack to police in June 2009 and underwent a medical exam to collect DNA evidence.

But the investigation ended a short time later because Las Vegas police say she only identified her attacker as a European soccer player — not by name — and did not say where the incident took place.

The Associated Press does not generally name people who say they are victims of sex crimes. Mayorga gave consent through her lawyers to make her name public

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Shinji Okazaki
Premier League teams eyeing Shinji Okazaki: report
A number of English Premier League clubs have expressed interest in acquirin Shinji Okazaki in the final year of the veteran striker's contract with Leicester City, British media reported Thursd...
Syria's Omar Al Somah (left) and Jordan's Tareq Khattab vie for the ball in an Asian Cup Group B match on Thursday in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.
Jordan advances to Asian Cup knockout stages
Jordan became the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of the Asian Cup on Thursday. Thailand now has hope of joining it in the last 16 after a change of coaches had an immediate impact...
Milagros Martinez Dominguez
New Suzuka Unlimited manager Milagros Martinez Dominguez becomes first female boss in Japan men's...
Mie Prefecture-based Suzuka Unlimited unveiled Milagros Martinez Dominguez as the club's new manager on Wednesday, becoming the first men's team in a Japanese national league to hire a woman for...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Cristiano Ronaldo | AP

, ,