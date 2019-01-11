LaMarcus Aldridge pumps in 56 in 2OT triumph over Thunder

The Spurs started hotter than ever from 3-point range Thursday night.

When that wasn’t enough to put away the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio got the extra push it needed from its big man in the middle.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a career-high 56 points and the Spurs overcame Russell Westbrook’s triple-double to outlast the Oklahoma City Thunder 154-147 in double-overtime.

“He carried us,” Spurs point guard Derrick White said. “It was fun to watch.”

San Antonio set a franchise record by making its first 14 3-pointers and was 16 of 19 overall from deep, but it still needed two overtime periods to topple Oklahoma City, in part because Westbrook had 24 points, 24 assists and 13 rebounds.

Aldridge had seven points in the second overtime and White added four points, a steal and a critical block of Jerami Grant at the rim with San Antonio up 148-144 with less than two minutes remaining. White finished with 23 points and Marco Belinelli made all five of his 3-point attempts while scoring 19 points for the Spurs, who have won seven straight at home.

“He’s been a beast all year long,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said of Aldridge. “He anchors us at both ends of the floor. He did it last year, and he’s doing it this year, too. He’s just been fantastic. Obviously, he had a great night.”

Aldridge was 20-for-33 from the field and 16-for-16 on free throws in surpassing his previous career high of 45 points, which he set against Utah on March 23, 2018.

“I was just complaining about (not scoring 50 points) like two weeks ago,” Aldridge said. “That I feel like it should have happened in my career.”

The Spurs have won six of seven and 14 of 18 to close within a game of the Thunder for third place in the Western Conference.

“For it to go down to the wire with a team that’s hot like that, we have a lot to take away for us, for how we played,” Oklahoma City forward Paul George said.

The Thunder lost their seventh straight in San Antonio despite Westbrook’s huge game. George scored 30 points, and Grant added 25 points and 12 rebounds but fouled out with 25 seconds remaining in the second overtime.

Westbrook had only three turnovers in 50 minutes.

Nuggets 121, Clippers 100

In Denver, Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for his 21st career triple-double and the Nuggets extended their home winning streak to 11.

Heat 115, Celtics 99

In Miami, Dwyane Wade scored 19 points, Josh Richardson added 18 and the Heat connected on a season-high 18 3-pointers on the way to beating Boston.

Kings 112, Pistons 102

In Sacramento, Buddy Hield scored 18 points, Willie Cauley-Stein had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and the Kings beat Detroit with Blake Griffin out for rest.