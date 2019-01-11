DeMarcus Cousins | AP

DeMarcus Cousins to start in Warriors debut next week

AFP-JIJI

Golden State center DeMarcus Cousins, targeting a Jan. 18 season debut after nearly a year sidelined by injury, will start immediately upon his return, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday.

“Yeah I’ll start him,” Kerr told reporters at a Warriors practice. “After that, everything’s on the table. We have to figure out what the rotations will look like, how many minutes he can play.

“We’ll have to play around with it — the minutes, the combinations, the sets. We haven’t had a player like him here before,” said Kerr, whose starting rotation already boasts the star talents of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Cousins, a four-time All-Star hasn’t played since his left Achilles tendon ruptured as he was playing for the New Orleans Pelicans against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 26, 2018.

DeMarcus Cousins | AP

