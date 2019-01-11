Tim Tebow | AP

More Sports / Football

Tim Tebow announces engagement to 2017 Miss Universe

AP

MIAMI - Tim Tebow is engaged.

The Heisman Trophy winner announced his engagement on Instagram Thursday to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, a South Africa native and the 2017 Miss Universe.

The 31-year-old Tebow posted photos of himself down on one knee and 23-year-old Nel-Peters wearing an engagement ring.

Tebow quarterbacked Florida to national championships during the 2006 and 2008 seasons. He was drafted in 2010 by the Denver Broncos, where he played two seasons. He also played for the New York Jets in 2012.

Tebow currently plays professional baseball in the New York Mets organization. He also is a college football analyst for the SEC Network.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

DeMarcus Cousins
DeMarcus Cousins to start in Warriors debut next week
Golden State center DeMarcus Cousins, targeting a Jan. 18 season debut after nearly a year sidelined by injury, will start immediately upon his return, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday.
Image Not Available
Former Lions coach Rick Forzano dies at 90
Rick Forzano, who was the coach of the Detroit Lions during the mid-1970s and hired a young Bill Belichick to work on his staff, has died. He was 90. The Lions said Thursday night that F...
WBO flyweight champion Kosei Tanaka speaks during a news conference on Thursday in Nagoya.
WBO flyweight champ Kosei Tanaka to make first title defense in March
Kosei Tanaka announced Thursday he will make the first defense of his WBO flyweight title on March 16 in Gifu against compatriot and former light flyweight title holder Ryoichi Taguchi. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tim Tebow | AP Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the 2017 Miss Universe, is engaged to Tim Tebow. | AP

, , , ,