Nashville's Filip Forsberg scores the game-winning goal past Chicago goalie Collin Delia in overtime on Wednesday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Filip Forsberg carries Predators past Blackhawks in overtime

AP

CHICAGO - Nashville’s top line is back together again, and that’s a big deal for the surging Predators.

Filip Forsberg scored twice, including a timely drive in overtime, and Nashville beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Wednesday night for its third consecutive victory.

Colton Sissons and Viktor Arvidsson also scored to help the Predators improve to 3-0-1 on a six-game trip. Ryan Johansen and Mattias Ekholm each had two assists, and Pekka Rinne made 28 saves.

Forsberg just returned to Nashville’s lineup on Monday after missing 17 games with a hand injury. Arvidsson was activated from injured reserve on Dec. 27 after missing 21 games with a broken thumb.

Reunited with Johansen on one of the NHL’s most dangerous lines, Forsberg and Arvidsson are beginning to round into form. Arvidsson also scored Saturday night in a 4-1 victory at Montreal.

“Arv and Fil were out for a long time, so they’re probably going to shake off a little bit of rust, but the more they play, the better they’re going to feel,” coach Peter Laviolette said.

Flames 5, Avalanche 3

In Calgary, Mark Giordano had three assists and the Flames kept on rolling with a victory over Colorado.

Senators 2, Ducks 1 (OT)

In Anaheim, Colin White scored at 1:34 of overtime and Ottawa snapped an eight-game losing streak with a win over the Ducks.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

The Cleveland Browns have promoted offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, seen here talking with QB Baker Mayfield, to head coach, according to reports on Wednesday.
Browns, Broncos, Jets make decisions on new coaches
A day after a trio of NFL teams filled head-coaching vacancies, three more teams reportedly did the same Wednesday, highlighted by the Browns giving quarterback Baker Mayfield a familiar face wi...
Novak Djokovic participates in a practice session in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday.
Novak Djokovic, Simona Halep chosen as top seeds for Australian Open
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep, as expected, were given the No. 1 seedings on Thursday when the Australian Open announced its singles seedings list. Defending champion Roger ...
Image Not Available
Bettman promises Seattle expansion team will host NHL draft, All-Star weekend
On his first trip to Seattle since the city was granted the NHL's 32nd franchise, commissioner Gary Bettman announced a couple more rewards for the future franchise's investment. Bettman...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nashville's Filip Forsberg scores the game-winning goal past Chicago goalie Collin Delia in overtime on Wednesday night. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

, ,