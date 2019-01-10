Filip Forsberg carries Predators past Blackhawks in overtime

Nashville’s top line is back together again, and that’s a big deal for the surging Predators.

Filip Forsberg scored twice, including a timely drive in overtime, and Nashville beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Wednesday night for its third consecutive victory.

Colton Sissons and Viktor Arvidsson also scored to help the Predators improve to 3-0-1 on a six-game trip. Ryan Johansen and Mattias Ekholm each had two assists, and Pekka Rinne made 28 saves.

Forsberg just returned to Nashville’s lineup on Monday after missing 17 games with a hand injury. Arvidsson was activated from injured reserve on Dec. 27 after missing 21 games with a broken thumb.

Reunited with Johansen on one of the NHL’s most dangerous lines, Forsberg and Arvidsson are beginning to round into form. Arvidsson also scored Saturday night in a 4-1 victory at Montreal.

“Arv and Fil were out for a long time, so they’re probably going to shake off a little bit of rust, but the more they play, the better they’re going to feel,” coach Peter Laviolette said.

