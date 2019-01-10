Mets avoid arbitration with catcher Travis d'Arnaud

The New York Mets and catcher Travis d’Arnaud has agreed to a one-year, $3,515,000 deal to avoid salary arbitration, according to published reports on Wednesday.

That is a raise of $40,000 for d’Arnaud, who played in just four games last season before sustaining a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm. He underwent Tommy John surgery on April 17.

Wilson Ramos was signed to be New York’s starting catcher. The team is hoping d’Arnaud, who turns 30 next month, will be healthy enough to enter the season as the backup. He is a .245 lifetime hitter with 47 home runs and 162 RBIs in 397 games.

Among the five remaining Mets eligible for salary arbitration are National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and fellow right-hander Noah Syndergaard.

In other MLB news, the Texas Rangers signed free agent right-hander Shelby Miller to a one-year contract, the team announced.

Miller, 28, missed most of the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2017. He pitched only 38 combined innings in 2018 and 2018, compiling a 2-6 record with a 6.87 ERA.

The Houston native returns to his home state after stints with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-14), Atlanta Braves (2015) and Diamondbacks (2016-18). He was an All-Star with Atlanta, posting a 3.02 ERA and setting career highs that season with 33 starts, 205⅓ innings pitched and 171 strikeouts.

Veteran left-hander Jaime Garcia is expected to retire, according to multiple published reports.

Garcia, 32, has battled injuries to his pitching arm throughout his 10-year career. He went 3-7 with a 5.82 ERA in 33 games (14 starts) last season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs.

The Mexico native is 70-62 with a 3.85 ERA in 218 career appearances (188 starts) with six teams — the Cardinals, Braves, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Blue Jays and Cubs. He finished third in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2010 after going 13-8 with a 2.70 ERA in 28 starts. One year later, he won a World Series ring with the Cardinals.

The Cleveland Indians agreed to a one-year, $1,137,500 contract with recently acquired catcher Kevin Plawecki.

Plawecki made $557,471 last season when he batted .210 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 79 games for the Mets. He missed six-plus weeks with a broken left hand.

The Indians acquired the 27-year-old Plawecki on Sunday in exchange for right-hander Walker Lockett and infielder Sam Haggerty.